This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 24

Bianca Barratt
Singer Monica attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Oct. 24 is a date that stands out in R&B and hip-hop for many reasons. Drake was born on this day in 1986. One of the most successful rappers of his generation, he has sold over 170 million albums and is the highest-certified digital singles artist in the U.S. He has earned 14 Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and 13 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles. The Toronto-born superstar also received five GRAMMY Awards, 42 Billboard Music Awards, and six American Music Awards.

Another artist — rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress Monica — was born on this date in 1980. She first achieved commercial and critical acclaim with her second album, The Boy Is Mine (1998), which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The title track and lead single, featuring Brandy, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks and won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals at the 1999 GRAMMY Awards.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has welcomed the releases of several high-charting albums:

  • 1995: Fat Joe dropped his sophomore album, Jealous One's Envy. Supported by the singles “Envy” and “Success,” it went to No. 71 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 2006: Jibbs released his only album, Jibbs Featuring Jibbs. It featured his smash debut single, “Chain Hang Low,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200.
  • 2014: Run the Jewels released their second album, Run the Jewels 2. It peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and was named the best album of 2014 by several music publications, including Complex, Stereogum, and Pitchfork.

Cultural Milestones

Oct. 24 is associated with various watershed cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop:

  • 1978: The Sidney Lumet-directed musical fantasy film The Wiz debuted in theatres. The most expensive musical in history at the time of its release, it starred influential Motown artists Michael Jackson and Diana Ross and featured music produced and arranged by Quincy Jones.
  • 1987: Michael Jackson's “Bad” began a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His eighth No. 1 single on the chart, the song also reached the top spot in Canada, Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands, and elsewhere.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also witnessed unfortunate events in the lives of prominent industry figures:

  • 2008: EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson's mother and brother were slain in the family's Chicago home by her estranged brother-in-law, William Balfour. The body of her nephew, whom the assailant kidnapped during the incident, was found three days later in the back seat of a parked SUV.
  • 2012: Bobby Brown was arrested in Los Angeles, California, for driving under the influence, marking his second arrest under similar circumstances that year. In March, the New Edition singer had pleaded no contest to another DUI charge and was sentenced to an alcohol treatment program, along with probation and a fine.

Oct. 24 is a bittersweet date for many hip-hop and R&B lovers. Besides the chart and big-screen successes of legendary artists, it marks the day one of the most decorated R&B singers tragically lost family members in a triple homicide.

Bianca BarrattWriter
