Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Back on Top as Halloween Nears

Melissa Lianne
Michael Jackson performing on stage, performing Thriller - Bad Tour.
George De Sota / Redferns via Getty Images

Downloads of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" have skyrocketed. The track hit No. 1 on R&B Digital Song Sales this week, with buyers snatching up over 1,000 copies, as reported by Forbes.

Each October brings a fresh wave of interest in the spooky classic. The song's climb to the top spot on multiple Billboard rankings shows its grip on listeners hasn't weakened since its 1982 release.

The full Thriller album has pushed its way into the Billboard 200's Top 70. No other studio album in U.S. history matches its success, as it has spent a mind-boggling 699 weeks on the charts.

Current stats point to even stronger performance than last fall. The album's reach stretches across genres, topping both R&B and vinyl rankings. Fans can't seem to get enough.

When it originally dropped in 1982, "Thriller" shook up the music world. Its cinematic video (watch below) broke new ground, while the song itself shaped pop music's future path.

"Billie Jean," another hit from the album, has bounced back too. It's now sitting at No. 15 on R&B Streaming Songs, adding to the album's October hot streak.

Halloween celebrations drive this yearly spike in plays, as the mix of dance beats and haunting themes makes it perfect for the holiday. Its yearly comeback proves it's now as much a part of the holiday tradition as costumes and candy.

Michael JacksonThriller
Melissa LianneWriter
