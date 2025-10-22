Win Passes to See Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta at The Bell Air Luxury Cinema!

Get ready for a night full of laughs, drama, and real-life relationship chaos as Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta hits the big screen — and 105.9 KISS-FM has your chance to be there! We’re giving listeners the opportunity to win a pair of passes to see this must-see movie event at The Bell Air Luxury Cinema on Saturday, November 2nd.

Packed with sharp humor, heart, and a few surprising twists, Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta dives into what happens when love, loyalty, and temptation collide in one unforgettable city. Whether you’re seeing it with your partner, your crew, or flying solo, this film promises an experience that’ll have you talking long after the credits roll.

Detroit’s own Bell Air Luxury Cinema provides the perfect setting — plush seating, premium concessions, and a big-screen experience that lets you sit back, relax, and enjoy every moment in style. It’s the ultimate movie night out!

Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta is more than just a title — it’s a story packed with laughs, truth, and unforgettable characters that keep things real. The mix of comedy and drama hits just right, making it a perfect night for fans of great entertainment and good vibes.

So grab your crew, mark your calendars, and don’t miss your chance to win your way into one of the most talked-about movie events of the season.

Register To Win Below for your chance to score a pair of passes to Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta at The Bell Air Luxury Cinema — courtesy of 105.9 KISS-FM, Detroit’s Classic R&B and Soul station!

Event Highlights:

See “Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta” at The Bell Air Luxury Cinema – November 2nd

A night of love, laughter, and real talk — all on the big screen

Exclusive chance to win your way in with 105.9 KISS-FM

Your movie night just got better — enter below and experience the drama, the comedy, and the truth!