Mariah Carey Tries Vegemite at Brisbane Show, Does Her Familiar Stage Bit

Mariah Carey brought a dose of humor and nostalgia to her Australian fans during her recent performance at the Fridayz Live RnB festival in Brisbane, where she once again dared to taste the country's most iconic — and divisive — spread: Vegemite.

“I'll take another taste of the Vegemite for all y'all Aussies out there,” Carey told the cheering crowd in her best attempt at an Australian accent. “Even though I can't do the accent.”

The pop superstar, known for her wit and showmanship, quickly reacted to the salty flavor with a grimace. “If somebody doesn't bring me a glass of champagne in 1.5 seconds, everybody's fired,” she quipped, before laughing and trying to play it off. “It just shows how much I love you guys, okay?” she added, earning more cheers from the audience.

The moment echoed a similar scene from Carey's 1998 Butterfly Tour, when she first sampled Vegemite on stage, as well as a later reprise during a 2013 appearance. Fans were quick to notice the callback, praising her for keeping the tradition alive — and for her ability to poke fun at herself.

Joining Carey at the Fridayz Live event was Pitbull, who performed in a sleek leather jacket and matching pants, adding high-energy hits to the night's lineup.