Win Mason’s Seats

The Detroit Pistons will tip off the 2025-26 NBA season on Sunday, October 26, and we want to give you Mason's seats for the game!

LCA is going to be crazy on opening night so we're teaming up with Michigan First Credit Union to make sure you have great seats to catch all of the action with three of your friends! Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets the game!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00pm on 10/17/25 and 10:00am on 10/24/25, by visiting kissfmdetroit.com and completing the online entry form.Ê Station will randomly select winner(s) on 10/24/25 and upon verification, will receive a four pack of tickets to the Pistons home opener on October 26, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (ARV) is $240. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Michigan First Credit Union. WDMK's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

