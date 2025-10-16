Usher Set to Receive Billboard’s 2025 Legend of Live Award at November Ceremony

The 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit will take place in West Hollywood, celebrating leaders, innovators, and visionaries shaping the live entertainment industry. The event will include panels on fan-first ticketing, the legacy of Warped Tour, women in booking, and sustainability in touring, offering a wide range of perspectives on the future of live music.

Billboard will name USHER their "Legend of Live" in 2025, coinciding with his 47th birthday. This award acknowledges USHER's career of contributions to performance and production, especially through his 83-date Past Present Future Tour, 2024 Super Bowl halftime slot, and highly-celebrated Las Vegas residencies. The highlight of the achievement will be celebrating USHER's legacy through his music and contributions to live music and live music entertainment.

The award presentation will take place on Nov. 3 and will include a special recognition of Usher's career milestones.