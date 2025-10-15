WIN TICKETS TO “ROOM 112 TOUR” AT THE FOX THEATRE NOVEMBER 6TH!

Experience 112’s “Room 112 Tour” Live at the Fox Theatre

The smooth sounds of classic R&B are taking over Detroit this fall — and KISS-FM wants to send you to see Grammy®-winning R&B group 112 live on stage at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of soulful harmonies, timeless hits, and pure 90s nostalgia as 112 brings their Room 112 Tour to the Motor City. Known for defining the sound of an era with songs like “Only You,” “Cupid,” “Anywhere,” “You Already Know,” and the platinum anthem “Peaches & Cream,” 112 continues to set the gold standard for R&B excellence.

Joining 112 are two powerhouse acts who helped shape the genre — Total and Case. Total’s smooth vocals and undeniable chemistry on tracks like “Can’t You See” and “Kissin’ You” made them icons of 90s R&B. Meanwhile, Case brings his signature blend of emotion and groove with hits like “Touch Me, Tease Me” and “Happily Ever After.” Together, they’ll deliver a night that celebrates the music, memories, and magic of real R&B.

This is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of an era that changed music forever. The Room 112 Tour promises an intimate atmosphere, powerful performances, and all the emotion and energy that true R&B fans live for.

Highlights:

🎤 Live at the Fox Theatre – Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m.

🎶 Performances by 112, Total, and Case

🌟 A night of unforgettable R&B classics and soulful energy

Click here to purchase tickets!

Whether you were there from the beginning or fell in love with these timeless tracks later on, this is your chance to relive the music that defined a generation.

Register To Win Below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see 112’s Room 112 Tour — only from KISS-FM, Detroit’s Classic R&B Station.

Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!