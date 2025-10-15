Win tickets to An Evening of Soul: Kindred the Family Soul Live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board!

An Evening of Soul: Kindred the Family Soul Live at Sound Board and KISS-FM has your FREE tickets!

Get ready for a night of heartfelt music and smooth, soulful energy as Kindred the Family Soul returns to Detroit for an unforgettable performance at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on Saturday, November 2nd.

Known for their incredible chemistry both on and off the stage, Kindred the Family Soul — the husband-and-wife duo Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon — have been captivating audiences for over two decades with their uplifting blend of R&B, soul, and neo-soul. From their breakout single “Far Away” to fan favorites like “Stars,” “All My People,” and “Magic Happens,” their music celebrates love, family, and the beauty of everyday life.

When Kindred performs, it’s more than a concert — it’s an experience. Their connection to the audience is electric, their harmonies flawless, and their message timeless. Whether you’ve been following their journey since the early 2000s or you’re discovering their sound for the first time, this show will leave you inspired, moved, and smiling all night long.

The Sound Board inside MotorCity Casino Hotel offers the perfect setting for this intimate and soulful performance — every seat puts you close to the music. Grab your special someone or your closest friends and enjoy a night filled with rhythm, love, and feel-good vibes that only Kindred the Family Soul can deliver.

Highlights:

🎶 Kindred the Family Soul – Live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board

💞 A night of soulful energy, inspiring lyrics, and incredible harmonies

🎤 The perfect setting for R&B lovers and live music fans

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the most genuine and talented duos in R&B today.

