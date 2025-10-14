ContestsEvents
Farmer’s Almanac Reveals Michigan’s Thanksgiving Forecast

Anne Erickson
It's getting to that time of year that's the cozy, festive season, when the holidays arrive and family and friends get to spend quality time together. The first sign of the holidays coming is seeing Thanksgiving and fall items all around, especially pumpkin spice everything. Listen, there's nothing wrong with pumpkin spices in lattes and ice cream, but there are some pretty strange items that have the pumpkin spice flavor these days, such as pumpkin spice gum and deodorant. But, Thanksgiving is on the way, and the staff at the Farmer's Almanac has released its official Thanksgiving weather predictions.

Thanksgiving Forecast From the Farmer's Almanac

It's never too early to plan for the weather on Thanksgiving. Since it's one of those holidays that involves a lot of travel, being prepared is a good thing. Last year, AAA projected that 79.9 million travelers would head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, so it's a busy time to travel.

So, what should our area expect for weather on Thanksgiving? The Almanac's Thanksgiving forecast calls for a "mild" Thanksgiving. That sounds good, right? In general, across the U.S., the Almanac says, "Thanksgiving week 2025 brings a patchwork of weather across the U.S., with sunshine in much of the East and rainy conditions in the West. Snow is limited to a few northern spots—northern New England, the Upper Midwest, the higher elevations in the Intermountain West, and Alaska—where flurries could affect travel."

The first day of autumn, by the way, took place on Sept. 22. The Farmer's Almanac explains that, "In mid-September each year, we greet the fall season with the arrival of the fall equinox (otherwise known as the autumnal equinox). This is the moment when the Sun crosses the Equator, and those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to see more darkness than daylight." Then, the first day of winter will arrive on Dec. 21.

So, how accurate are the Farmer's Almanac's predictions? According to the publication, the Old Farmer's Almanac makes its famous predictions by "comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity." they also say that their "results are often very close to our traditional claim of 80 percent." So, hopefully their Thanksgiving prediction is picture perfect.

