Jennifer Lopez Defends Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Gig, Calls for Acceptance Amid Controversy

Jennifer Lopez backed Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime pick during her CBS Mornings visit.

She spoke with confidence about the Puerto Rican star's upcoming show on October 9. "I think it's wonderful people will get exposed to him who don't know him. Just give it a chance!" Lopez told Gayle King on the morning show, per TMZ.

She stepped up after critics, including President Donald Trump, slammed the NFL's choice of a Spanish-language artist.

Looking back at her own 2020 Super Bowl show with Shakira, Lopez pointed out Bad Bunny's guest spot. The big game opens doors, she explained, as reported by TMZ. "The Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people that don't know you."

Bad Bunny shot back while hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 4. As reported by People, he stated during his monologue: "[...] more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it."

The buzz grew when Homeland Security head Kristi Noem gave a warning, "We'll be all over that place. We are going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they're law-abiding Americans who love this country," she stated, per People.