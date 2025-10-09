ContestsEvents
Toni Braxton Drops Cover of Kehlani’s ‘Folded’ to Celebrate 58th Birthday

Toni Braxton released her take on Kehlani’s 2025 hit “Folded” as she celebrated her 58th birthday. She shared the new track with fans through social media on October 8. The…

Melissa Lianne
Toni Braxton performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Toni Braxton released her take on Kehlani's 2025 hit "Folded" as she celebrated her 58th birthday. She shared the new track with fans through social media on October 8.

The singer wrote to her followers: "My birthday gift to you… When I sing 'Folded'— it's UNFOLDED!"

Kehlani burst into the comments section with pure joy: "AAAAAAAHHHHHHHH WHAAAAAAAAAAAAT 😫😫😫😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😩😩😩😩😍😍😍😍😍😍"

The stripped-down version puts Braxton's deep, rich vocals front and center, underscoring her enduring talent. Fans went crazy for the legendary R&B artist's take on the smash hit.

The original track stands as Kehlani's most successful release to date, reaching number 18 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Braxton isn't the first artist to try their hand at "Folded." Brandy gave it a soulful twist, while JoJo and Mario brought their own flair to the song.

Even sister Tamar Braxton showed support, despite earlier social media drama when she blocked her big sister on Instagram. "She always Toni Braxton a song. I'm here for it," Tamar posted, as reported by Ice Cream Convos.

"Folded" keeps gaining momentum. The song fills airwaves nationwide, while streaming numbers continue to climb week after week. Kehlani's original version holds strong in Billboard's top 20, showing no signs of slowing down.

Listen to Kehlani's "Folded" below.

