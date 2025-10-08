Earth, Wind & Fire to Play at Philadelphia School Fundraiser

Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage at Vie by Cescaphe for Liguori Academy's annual Boundless Celebration. The October 30 show in Philadelphia aims to boost funding for the school's vital student programs.

"The Boundless Celebration is about creating lasting change," said Michael Marrone of Liguori Academy to PRNewswire. "We are honored to welcome Earth, Wind & Fire, whose legacy of uplifting and uniting people through music mirrors our mission to empower students to reach their fullest potential."

Through five decades of music, the band has sold more than 100 million records, their trophy case shines with nine GRAMMYs, and fans still dance to classics like "September," "Let's Groove," and "Reasons." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame added them to its ranks years ago.

The band's commitment to youth and community work fits well with the school's goals. In Philadelphia's Kensington area, Liguori Academy opens doors for students who need it most.

The night promises more than just music. Local supporters can pitch in through various ways to help fund education. Every dollar from tickets goes straight to student programs.

At this nonprofit high school, money worries don't block the path to learning. Teachers adapt their methods to fit each student's needs, while job training prepares teens for real work. Students get personal attention, an approach that works well for kids who might miss out on good schooling due to costs.