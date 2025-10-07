How Jodeci ‘Every Moment’ Brings Back R&B Romance

Sometimes, all it takes is one song to remind people why they fell in love with an artist in the first place. For fans of Jodeci, that song is “Every Moment.” Smooth, soulful, and undeniably romantic, it’s a return to the group’s signature sound that once defined an entire era of R&B.

After years out of the spotlight, K-Ci, JoJo, Mr. Dalvin, and DeVante have reemerged with a track that feels like a handwritten love letter to both longtime fans and newcomers. It’s the kind of record that could play just as easily during a school dance in 1993 as it could on a playlist today.

The Build-Up: A Comeback in Motion

Jodeci first teased their return in December 2014 with “Nobody Wins,” a socially conscious track featuring rapper B.o.B. The performance at the 2014 Soul Train Awards drew cheers and, more importantly, curiosity: could the kings of 90s slow jams really stage a comeback in today’s music world?

“Every Moment” answered that question loud and clear. Where “Nobody Wins” was thoughtful and message-driven, this single delivered what fans were craving most—classic Jodeci romance. The lush harmonies, the synth-laced production, and the heartfelt lyrics all point back to the group’s glory days, when they were setting the tone for what R&B ballads should sound like.

Love Themes Never Go Out of Style

In a musical landscape filled with Auto-Tune-heavy hooks and genre-blending experiments, “Every Moment” is refreshingly straightforward. It’s about love. Not complicated, ironic love. Not love filtered through rap verses or digital effects. Just love—intense, vulnerable, and unforgettable.

That has always been Jodeci’s secret weapon. Since the release of their debut album Forever My Lady in 1991, the group has carved a lane for slow jams that speak directly to the heart. “Come and Talk to Me,” “Stay,” and “Lately” became anthems for anyone who ever felt the thrill (and sometimes the pain) of being in love. With “Every Moment,” the group proves that formula still works, even after 20 years away.

Can They Really Pull This Off?

Of course, the big question is whether Jodeci can truly reclaim their place in modern R&B. Music has shifted dramatically since the mid-90s. Today, many singers also rap. Vocal runs are often smoothed out by technology. Even R&B itself has blurred into pop, hip hop, and electronic sounds.

But if there’s one thing Jodeci has on their side, it’s authenticity. They don’t need to chase trends. They don’t need Auto-Tune. All they have to do is be Jodeci—brothers who built a legacy on raw vocals, passion-filled lyrics, and a willingness to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

If D’Angelo’s surprise 2014 album Black Messiah taught the music world anything, it’s that fans will show up when the music is real. That same lesson applies here: Jodeci doesn’t need to reinvent themselves; they just need to lean into what made them special in the first place.

A Song That Feels Like Home

For all the speculation about comebacks and industry shifts, the magic of “Every Moment” is simple: it feels like Jodeci never left. The chemistry between the four members is still alive. The emotion in the vocals is still raw. And the song’s central theme—that love is worth celebrating in every single moment—hits just as hard today as it did when the group first serenaded listeners back in the 90s.