This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 6

Oct. 6 has witnessed remarkable transformations in hip-hop and R&B. Headie One was born on this day in 1994. One of the most commercially successful British rappers currently active, he has collaborated with industry titans such as Drake, Future, Stormzy, Burna Boy, and Skepta. His debut album, Edna, released in October 2020, debuted atop the U.K. Albums chart and was featured on New Musical Express' 50 Best Albums of 2020 list.

Devvon Terrell was also born on this day in 1988. He is best known for his remixes of popular songs, which have racked up over 100 million views on YouTube. His 2015 collaborative album, Coast to Coast, with Futuristic, debuted at No. 82 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B have released groundbreaking albums on this date:

1992: Common (then known as Common Sense) released his first album, Can I Borrow a Dollar? Its lead and best-charting single, "Take It EZ," peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Rap Singles chart.

1998: Cypress Hill released their fourth album, Cypress Hill IV. It peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. The album received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for selling 500,000 copies.

1998: Kurupt released his debut album, Kuruption! Featuring collaborations with Dr. Dre, Noreaga, Daz Dillinger, and Tray Dee, it went to No. 8 on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2009: Fat Joe released his ninth album, Jealous Ones Still Envy 2. It debuted at No. 73 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Its lead single, "One," featuring Akon, peaked at No. 74 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

2017: Lil Pump released his self-titled debut album through Tha Lights Global and Warner Records. With features from Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, and Chief Keef, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2017: NF released his third album, Perception. Supported by the singles "If You Want Love," "Lie," and "Let You Down," it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, also topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Oct. 6 has ushered in landmark cultural events in R&B and hip-hop:

1991: The musical tribute special Ray Charles: 50 Years of Music aired. The program, which was taped two weeks prior, featured Charles performing "Busted" with Willie Nelson and "Living for the City" with Stevie Wonder.

2016: Prince's Paisley Park was opened to the public as a museum six months after his death. The 65,000-square-foot property had initially served as Prince's private studio. Prominent recording artists, including George Benson, Tevin Campbell, Stevie Wonder, Barry Manilow, and Madonna, used its facilities.