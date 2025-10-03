Ciara’s 2025 Success Continues With Music and Family

Ciara recently released her eighth album, CiCi, marking another win in a year filled with both music and family milestones.

The new album drop and the star's recent appearance at high-profile events shows her continued influence in the entertainment world. At New York Fashion Week, cameras caught her with Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

But the singer has also been praised for her success at balancing her career with family life. Between studio time and shows, the 39-year-old splits her days with four kids and her husband, New York Giants QB Russell Wilson.

This year marked nine years since the singer tied the knot. Their kids — Sienna (8), Win (6), and Amora (1) — fill their home with noise and fun. The star also raises her oldest son Future Zahir (11) from a past relationship.

She posted a clip on social media, dancing in a vintage Mike Tyson shirt. "Mood after a long day of work and successfully putting the babies down."

Big changes came when Future added Wilson's name, as TMZ first shared. He now carries both Wilburn and Wilson as last names.

At the US Open, a special moment unfolded when Wilson made sure his stepson met tennis great Novak Djokovic. The QB caught it all on film - Djokovic signing a big tennis ball for an excited Future.

CiCi breaks a two-year gap since Ciara's last full album. Since 2004, she's made her mark with hits like "Goodies" and "1, 2 Step." Her music has found its way into 23 million homes worldwide.