ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ciara’s 2025 Success Continues With Music and Family

Ciara recently released her eighth album, CiCi, marking another win in a year filled with both music and family milestones.  The new album drop and the star’s recent appearance at high-profile…

Melissa Lianne
Ciara attends her "Cici" Album Signing at DBS Sounds on August 24, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia.
Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

Ciara recently released her eighth album, CiCi, marking another win in a year filled with both music and family milestones. 

The new album drop and the star's recent appearance at high-profile events shows her continued influence in the entertainment world. At New York Fashion Week, cameras caught her with Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

But the singer has also been praised for her success at balancing her career with family life. Between studio time and shows, the 39-year-old splits her days with four kids and her husband, New York Giants QB Russell Wilson.

This year marked nine years since the singer tied the knot. Their kids — Sienna (8), Win (6), and Amora (1) — fill their home with noise and fun. The star also raises her oldest son Future Zahir (11) from a past relationship.

She posted a clip on social media, dancing in a vintage Mike Tyson shirt. "Mood after a long day of work and successfully putting the babies down."

Big changes came when Future added Wilson's name, as TMZ first shared. He now carries both Wilburn and Wilson as last names.

At the US Open, a special moment unfolded when Wilson made sure his stepson met tennis great Novak Djokovic. The QB caught it all on film - Djokovic signing a big tennis ball for an excited Future.

CiCi breaks a two-year gap since Ciara's last full album. Since 2004, she's made her mark with hits like "Goodies" and "1, 2 Step." Her music has found its way into 23 million homes worldwide.

Fans can check out Cici and stay up-to-date on upcoming shows by visiting Ciara's website.

Ciara
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Diddy on stage under red lights
MusicDiddy Learns His Fate in Federal CourtKayla Morgan
Murda Beatz performs onstage at Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Coachella, California.
MusicProducer Murda Beatz Drops Detroit-Heavy Track ‘Hood Politics’ With Big Sean and Babyface RayMelissa Lianne
Mariah Carey performs on the Sunset Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicMariah Carey Still Stands by Her Iconic ‘I Don’t Know Her’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect