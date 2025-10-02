Marvel and Mass Appeal Team Up: Nas to Drop ‘Legend Has It…’ Comic at NY Comic Con 2025

A groundbreaking comic book series hits New York Comic Con on October 10. Mass Appeal joins forces with Marvel to honor seven NYC rap icons. Nas will kick things off with a live panel at the Javits Center.

The Legend Has It... series puts ink to paper for Nas and DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Big L, De La Soul, and Slick Rick. Creative minds Brandon Thomas and Sanford Greene bring the vision to life.

"Working with Marvel on this comic is a celebration of hip-hop and its legacy," Nas said in a statement, per Billboard. "There's a story we tell through our music, and watching that energy come to life in these pages is a tribute to the culture that shaped us and continues to inspire generations."

This fresh take springs from Mass Appeal's music venture of the same name. Through bold strokes and vivid panels, illustrator Sanford Greene and writer Brandon Thomas mix superhero action with street-level tales that capture each artist's mark on music.

Both creators pack serious skills. Thomas cut his teeth on Black Lightning, while Greene made waves with Doom and Bitter Root. Now they're fusing comic book flair with raw hip-hop power.

This isn't Marvel's first dance with hip-hop. Back in 2015, they dropped variant covers that turned comics into tributes to classic albums. Artists like A Tribe Called Quest and 50 Cent got the Marvel treatment then.

The main event features Comics and Hip-Hop: A Marvel x Mass Appeal Conversation. Speakers will break down how comic book myths and rap verses share common ground.