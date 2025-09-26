Tank Ties Record with 10th No. 1 Hit as Aaliyah’s ‘Gone’ Tops Adult R&B Chart

Aaliyah's posthumous duet "Gone" with Tank now sits at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart for September 27. This marks her first time reaching the top spot, while Tank adds a tenth No. 1 hit to his record.

The song shot up from second place with plays jumping 23% in the September 12-18 tracking period, Billboard reports.

With this hit, Tank joins Charlie Wilson and Usher at the top for male artists' No. 1s on Adult R&B Airplay. Only three acts have scored more: Alicia Keys leads with 14, followed by Toni Braxton's 11, and Mary J. Blige's 10.

"Getting the call to be part of her legacy's continuation is truly amazing. It is a full-circle moment and an honor to contribute to the project," Tank said, per Rated R&B.

Sean Garrett produced the track. "I felt like being part of this 'Gone' record was an amazing opportunity. Growing up admiring Aaliyah, who is such an icon, has completely been an inspiration for all of us. I could not have been more blessed to have made a record with her and Tank," he said.

Yet the release sparked debate. According to VIBE, Tank voiced concerns in a since-deleted August 1 Instagram post: "The Aaliyah song you are hearing featuring myself I did out of love for her. I had concerns and I expressed them. From the track, to the vocals, to the mix, and to the visual. I STILL went forward knowing I would at least be able to approve the final products. I haven't approved one thing you've heard or seen."

"Gone" will appear on Aaliyah's upcoming posthumous album Unstoppable. Though originally planned for a 2022 release, the project continues at Blackground Records 2.0. In January 2025, the label stated: "This project is more than music — it's about preserving her essence and continuing to share her light with the world," per Parade.