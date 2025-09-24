Cardi B Steps in for The Weeknd at Global Citizen Festival, Joins Shakira as Headliner

The 2025 Global Citizen Festival has announced a major shift. Cardi B will now take center stage at New York's Central Park on September 27. The shakeup comes after The Weeknd's sudden exit from the festival.

"I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply," The Weeknd wrote in his Instagram Story Monday.

But the festival will not be without another headliner. "Central Park, I'm coming for you!!!" Cardi B said in a press statement. “I can't wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival."

Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO Hugh Evans praised the quick change. "We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup,” Evans said in the press statement. “She's an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion.”

The festival will support Global Citizen's work to end extreme poverty. This year's event, in partnership with FIFA, aims to bring energy access to 1 million people in Africa, raise $200 million to protect millions of hectares of the Amazon Rainforest, and increase education accessibility for 30,000 children around the globe.

The show brings big names to the stage. Shakira leads the pack, with Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist also set to shine. Hugh Jackman steps up as the main host, sharing duties with Bill Nye, Adam Lambert, Danai Gurira, and Liza Koshy.

The timing is right for Cardi B. Her new album, Am I The Drama? hit stores September 19, and next year brings her first big venue shows with the Little Miss Drama Tour.