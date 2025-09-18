The Whitney Houston Estate, in partnership with Primary Wave Music and Park Avenue Artists, has launched a groundbreaking seven-city concert tour celebrating the legendary vocalist through advanced AI stem separation technology developed by Moises. This innovative technology allows Houston's iconic voice to be isolated from thoroughly mixed recordings and combined with live orchestral arrangements and rare footage, creating a near-studio quality experience for audiences.

"This project demanded exceptionally high-caliber stem separation, something Moises leads the industry in achieving," says Moises CEO Geraldo Ramos. "We had to isolate Whitney's vocals from fully mixed recordings without compromising the emotional power of her performance. A concert like this simply wouldn't have been possible five years ago, before stem separation technology reached the precision and fidelity we're now able to deliver."

"We knew this had to be done right," says Pat Houston, Executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "Moises and our partner Park Avenue Artists elevated the idea with the heart, care, and creative excellence that Whitney always embodied. The result is something truly special: a gift for longtime fans and a powerful introduction for a new generation discovering her voice."

Park Avenue Artists, known for their diversity within the roster and for being pioneers in the new world of creating virtual instruments, sees this project as an extension of a greater movement to respectfully apply AI to long life and the legacies of these great artists.