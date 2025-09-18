This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 18

Sept. 18 belongs on the list of the most important dates in hip-hop and R&B history. It has seen many unforgettable events, including album releases, deaths, and birthdays. American rapper Xzibit, for instance, was born on Sept. 18. He kicked off his professional music career in the early 1990s and has worked with big-name artists, such as Dr. Dre, who produced a couple of his albums. R&B singer Ricky Bell and hip-hop artists Cappadonna and Mr. Serve-On also commemorate their birthdays on this day.