This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 18
Sept. 18 belongs on the list of the most important dates in hip-hop and R&B history. It has seen many unforgettable events, including album releases, deaths, and birthdays. American rapper Xzibit, for instance, was born on Sept. 18. He kicked off his professional music career in the early 1990s and has worked with big-name artists, such as Dr. Dre, who produced a couple of his albums. R&B singer Ricky Bell and hip-hop artists Cappadonna and Mr. Serve-On also commemorate their birthdays on this day.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some classic hip-hop and R&B albums released on Sept. 18:
- 2012: Tech N9ne dropped E.B.A.H., his fourth extended play EP, which debuted at No. 21 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Well-received tracks from the compilation included E.B.A.H., "Don't Tweet This," and "Earregular."
- 2015: The late Mac Miller dropped GO:OD AM, his third studio album. Debuting at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200, it was deemed one of the rapper's best works. Both critics and fans praised his rap skills and lyrical focus.
- 2015: The late Lil Peep self-released his mixtape Lil Peep; Part One. AWAL later released the project, which won the attention of many critics because of its emotional depth and blend of multiple musical elements, including hip-hop.
- 2020: Lil Tecca released Virgo World, his debut studio album that entered the U.S. Billboard 200 at No. 10. While some critics weren't impressed by this album, others described the compilation as generic or said it wasn't as good as Lil Tecca's previous release, We Love You Tecca.
Notable Recordings and Performances
You may remember the following memorable performances that took place on Sept. 18.
- 2021: Run the Jewels knocked it out of the park during the Riot Fest at Douglass Park in Chicago. The crowd was impressed by the chemistry between El-P and Killer Mike, as well as the hip-hop duo's coverage of hits from their extensive discography.
- 2024: Anderson .Paak brought the house down at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The R&B singer's performance in Bend, Oregon, was part of his North American tour, which saw him cover Malibu, his second studio album.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B industry witnessed these life-changing moments on Sept. 18:
- 2013: Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas was murdered by a gang of thugs. That night, he had gone to a nearby cafe to watch a football match with his friends. When the police found him, he had multiple stab wounds and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.
- 2020: Pamela Hutchinson, a member of the R&B group The Emotions, died at the age of 61. According to a post shared on the group's Facebook page, she had been battling undisclosed health issues before her death.
- 2024: Young Thug's lengthy criminal trial continued. The American rapper eventually pleaded guilty to gang, gun, and drug charges. However, he walked home with time served and 15 years of probation.
Sept. 18 is a day packed with various significant moments impacting the hip-hop and R&B industry.