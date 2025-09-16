Win Tickets to See Cardi B Live at Little Caesars Arena!

Get ready, Detroit — Cardi B is bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2026, and 105.9 KISS-FM wants to hook you up with tickets to the show!

Grammy® Award-winning, multi-diamond selling superstar, Cardi B announced her first tour in six years Little Miss Drama Tour in support of her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I The Drama?, out this Friday, September 19 via Atlantic Records. The 30+ date arena run will include stops across North America including Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

This is your chance to experience one of hip-hop’s biggest stars live and in person. From chart-topping hits like Bodak Yellow and I Like It to her electrifying stage presence, Cardi B knows how to put on a show that will have the entire arena on their feet.

Imagine walking into Little Caesars Arena on a Saturday night with your crew, feeling the energy in the air as thousands of fans get hyped for Cardi’s entrance. The lights go down, the beat drops, and Cardi takes the stage — performing hit after hit while the crowd sings every word. It’s the kind of night you’ll be talking about long after the final encore.

Here’s why you don’t want to miss this show:

See Cardi B live performing her biggest hits in Detroit

performing her biggest hits in Detroit Experience the energy of the Little Miss Drama Tour at Little Caesars Arena

of the Little Miss Drama Tour at Little Caesars Arena Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets — it’s that easy

— it’s that easy Make it a night to remember with your favorite people and nonstop music

Whether you’ve been following Cardi B from day one or just love her latest tracks, this is your opportunity to see her deliver the kind of high-energy performance only she can bring.

🎤 Register To Win Below for your chance to score free tickets to Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour — and keep listening to 105.9 KISS-FM for even more chances to win!