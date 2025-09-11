Win tickets to An Intimate Evening with Raphael Saadiq at the Detroit Opera House!

Mark your calendars, Detroit — Raphael Saadiq is bringing his one-man show, No Bandwidth, to the Detroit Opera House on Saturday, October 11, 2025, and 105.9 KISS-FM wants you to be there. This is your chance to experience one of the most talented voices in R&B live, in an intimate setting, as he takes the stage for an unforgettable night of music.

Known for his groundbreaking work in the legendary group Tony! Toni! Toné! during the late ’80s and ’90s, Saadiq went on to build a celebrated solo career that continues to inspire fans across generations. His songwriting, producing, and performing have shaped some of the most beloved R&B records of the past three decades. No Bandwidth isn’t just a concert — it’s a musical journey through Saadiq’s career, performed with honesty, artistry, and soul.

Imagine sitting inside the elegant Detroit Opera House, the lights dimming as Raphael Saadiq steps out on stage. With each note, he takes you deeper into his story, from the classic Tony! Toni! Toné! anthems you know and love, to the powerful solo tracks that made him one of the most respected artists in the industry today.

Here’s why you don’t want to miss this show:

A one-of-a-kind performance from Raphael Saadiq, spanning three decades of R&B excellence

from Raphael Saadiq, spanning three decades of R&B excellence Hits from Tony! Toni! Toné! and beyond , performed in an intimate, stripped-down style

, performed in an intimate, stripped-down style An iconic venue — the Detroit Opera House, setting the stage for a soulful evening

— the Detroit Opera House, setting the stage for a soulful evening Tickets valued at $75 — Purchase your tickets here!

—

This is the kind of concert you’ll be talking about long after the last note fades. Whether you’ve been following Saadiq since his Tony! Toni! Toné! days or just recently discovered his solo work, this evening promises to deliver music that moves you, inspires you, and stays with you.

👉 Listen to 105.9 KISS-FM for your chance to win FREE tickets to see Raphael Saadiq at the Detroit Opera House.

Register below for an additional chance to win FREE tickets to the show!