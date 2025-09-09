Ciara Hints at Wanting Fifth Child With Russell Wilson In Recent Shade Room Interview

During an exclusive chat on Stepping Into The Shade Room, Ciara dropped hints about adding to her family with NFL star Russell Wilson. Between music tracks and business deals, she shared thoughts on growing her brood of four.

"Oh my lord... But... do I think we'll get to Cinco again? I think so... God willing," Ciara revealed to The Shade Room. She mentioned that raising kids tops her list, no matter what else fills her day.

The star spoke straight from her heart about balancing work and home life. "I love being a mom... Yeah, I'm tired... but I love being a mom. It's, like, it's my favorite job of all jobs because it really is a job," the GRAMMY winner stated.

Her days burst with activity. "It is work, you know, especially trying to promote my music, and then you know run my label, and create businesses, and look after them... and then Russ," she shared with a smile. Toward the end of the chat, Ciara expressed that five will “probably be a great number” to settle at.

Her husband, Russell Wilson, seems ready for more kids. The Denver Broncos quarterback left a spicy comment on her dance video posted on The Shade Room's Instagram page. "Them knees 😂😍 See you tonight. It's Time. #Cinco," he wrote on the post showing her moves.

Fans also flooded the comment section with praises for the "Level Up" singer. "Ciara is fine and has the best energy. We see why, Russell 😍😂👏🏽," one hyped fan wrote, while another joked, "Ciara it ain't 2005. YOU can do it. WE cannot 😂."

The Stepping Into The Shade Room chat turned into a mix of moves and music. She broke down the steps from her latest hit "Low" featuring Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, while talking about life's ups and downs.

Between dance breaks, she shared bits about making dreams real while keeping love strong. Fans got lucky when she played snippets from her latest tracks, giving them a taste of what's to come from her next musical chapter.