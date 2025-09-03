Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: September 5-September 7

Metro Detroit is buzzing with festivals, food, and entertainment this weekend. The Art & Apples Festival features fine art, live performances, and family fun, while the Brighton Smokin' Rock-N-Blues Festival serves up barbecue and music. The Detroit Water Lantern Festival brings a magical glow to the riverfront.

Art & Apples Festival

What: Fine art festival showcasing cuisine, hands-on creative activities, and live performances

Fine art festival showcasing cuisine, hands-on creative activities, and live performances When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Rochester Municipal Park, 407 Pine St., Rochester

Rochester Municipal Park, 407 Pine St., Rochester Cost: Free admission with a recommended $5 donation for the Paint Creek Center for the Arts

Since 1965, the Art & Apples Festival has turned Rochester Municipal Park into one of the nation's best fine art fairs, featuring over 200 artists, food vendors, live entertainment, and interactive art experiences. The festival is the Paint Creek Center for the Arts' largest annual fundraiser, supporting the nonprofit's year-round arts programming in the community. The festival offers fun and creative experiences for people of all ages, with fresh apple treats , family activities , live local performers, and an artist demonstration.

2025 Brighton Smokin' Rock-N-Blues Festival

What: Celebration of food, music, and barbecue

Celebration of food, music, and barbecue When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m. Where: 306 W. Main St., Brighton

306 W. Main St., Brighton Cost: Free admission; vendors will have food and beverages available for purchase

The 2025 Brighton Smokin' Rock-N-Blues Festival livens up Downtown Brighton with fabulous barbecue and a spicy combination of food and music. Guests can experience the mouth-watering flavors of ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pork tenderloin, unique mac 'n' cheese, and sweet treats from various vendors while enjoying the dynamic atmosphere. The festival combines great eats with rock and blues energy, making it a highlight of Brighton's community celebrations.

Water Lantern Festival: A Night You'll Remember Forever

What: Celebration of enchantment and reflection

Celebration of enchantment and reflection When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 5 p.m. Where: Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale St., Detroit

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale St., Detroit Cost: Early Bird (through Sept. 1) $30.99, Regular (Sept. 1 through Sept. 6), and At-the-Event $57.99

The Detroit Water Lantern Festival invites families, friends, and people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and experience an evening of heartfelt reflection and enchantment. Participants can decorate, assemble, light, and launch personalized lanterns and watch them gently float across the water in celebration of hope and community. Also on offer are food trucks, live music, vendors, an escape room, and various fun activities in a peaceful, magical setting.

Other Events

Detroit's lineup of entertainment and community events offers something for everyone, from laughter-filled comedy shows to vibrant markets and thrilling sports action: