Realtruck Debuts New University of Michigan Truck Bed Covers in Limited Run

A batch of 100 University of Michigan truck accessories hit the market on August 26. The special release includes bed covers and lettering kits made for the 2025 football season.

Each cover sports Michigan's "Block M" with the school's signature colors. Built on UnderCover Ultra Flex tech, these units pack tough aluminum construction with a TruckTred inner coating.

"This limited-edition truck bed cover brings authentic Maize and Blue style to your truck and will turn heads wherever you roll and wherever you tailgate," said Katie Crow, vice president of product management.

RealTruck and the university are teaming up with products that target Michigan supporters who drive pickups. These fans can mix school pride with practical truck gear.

Owners can fit these covers on short-bed models of top trucks: Ford F-150, RAM 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Toyota Tundra. Workers assemble each unit in American factories.