Oakland County Puts Road Work on Hold for Labor Day Weekend To Help Traffic Flow

Starting Friday August 29 at 3 p.m., road projects across Oakland County will stop until Tuesday, September 2nd at 6 a.m. This break aims to cut down on traffic jams during the busy Labor Day rush.

"Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year," said Dennis Kolar, Managing Director of the Road Commission for Oakland County in a statement. "By pausing our road construction, we are helping to ease congestion and ensure travel is safer and more convenient for motorists across Oakland County."

During the holiday pause, trucks needing special permits and major construction gear must stay off county streets. Yet several spots remain blocked, even without active work.

Near Camp Agawam Township Park, the stretch of Clarkston Road from Joslyn to Pine Tree stays shut for ongoing fixes. Over in Waterford Township, workers blocked Cooley Lake Road at Elizabeth Lake Canal starting August 27th. They'll spend weeks putting in new water passages.

The Martindale Road bridge sits empty while workers fix the crossing above Novi-Lyon Drain. This spot between Pontiac Trail and 12 Mile won't open until October's end. Meanwhile, Pontiac Trail stays shut at Norton Creek through early fall.

Crews keep working on the Spaulding Road bridge north of 11 Mile until mid-September. On 12 Mile Road, cars can't head east from Inkster Road to Autumn Ridge - though west-bound lanes stay clear. This work runs into October.

The south side of 12 Mile and Inkster's meeting point needs total rebuilding. This work zone, right where Farmington Hills meets Southfield, stays closed through early September.