Royal Oak's biggest bash turns 25 this year. The Michigan Lottery Arts Beats & Eats festival presented by Flagstar Bank will fill downtown streets from August 29 to September 1, 2025. Music stars, chefs, and artists will pack the four-day Labor Day celebration.

"Something for everyone in a real culturally-diverse sense," said Jon Witz, the festival's producer.

On stage, Randy Howser will strum his guitar and belt out country tunes. Sugar Ray plans to rock the crowd with their 90s and 00s hits that made them famous. Dozens more bands will keep the music going all weekend long.

Hungry visitors can pick from 60 food stands. Smoke from BBQ pits mixes with the scent of fresh tacos and sweet treats. Art critics rank this show among the nation's best - it sits at number 24 in the U.S.

With Flagstar Bank's support, this mix of sound and taste keeps getting bigger. What started as a small town fair in the 90s now draws crowds from across the state. Each Labor Day, streets buzz with music and laughter.