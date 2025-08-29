Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Rock the Block’ Will Fix up Plymouth Homes Next Month

This September, Plymouth homes will get free fixes when Habitat for Humanity Lakeside runs its Rock the Block event. The three-day project starts September 25, 2025, targeting streets between Orchard Lane and Elizabeth Street.

"Rock the Block, along with Habitat Lakeside's Aging in Place and Home Repair programs, promotes well-maintained neighborhoods where people and families thrive," said Jon Hoffman, Habitat Lakeside construction manager, in a community announcement.

Work crews will be out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Before the big event, teams will scout the streets to spot which fixes each house needs.

The fixes range from simple yard clean-up to fresh paint jobs and safety upgrades. Skilled workers will team up with trained helpers to handle all tasks. Each fix comes with a price tag based on what homeowners can pay, with zero-interest payment plans for bigger jobs.

Houses that need quick fixes will get first attention. The main push aims to keep up homes owned by folks who can't swing repair costs on their own.

Local firms can pitch in three ways. A $2,500 gift makes you a Community Sponsor. Put up $1,000 to be a Neighborhood Sponsor. Or chip in $500 as a Block Sponsor.

To get fixes, you must own a home in the work zone. The area runs north to south from Orchard Lane to Elizabeth Street, with North Milwaukee Street and North Street marking the west and east sides.