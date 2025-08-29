Detroit’s First Book and Wine Bar Opens in Corktown

A fresh mix of books and wine arrived in Detroit on August 27. Sip N Read opened its doors at 1620 Michigan Avenue, bringing a new concept to Corktown. Adults can now browse books while tasting wines in this 2,400-square-foot space.

Owner Tamela Todd invested $300,000, with $65,000 coming from a Motor City Match grant. "Detroit has always been a city of resilience and reinvention," Todd said. "I wanted this space to mirror that energy, a place where stories, ideas, and community can thrive."

The cozy business seats 50 guests. Seven staff members, including three skilled bartenders, serve visitors. Readers can pick a book and unwind with wine.

Working with Chateau Chantal Winery in Traverse City, they've crafted Library of Rosé - a wine you won't find anywhere else. This special blend stays exclusive to the shop.

Todd's path started at TechTown Detroit in 2019. When COVID struck, plans stalled. But in late 2021, she found the perfect spot. Support came through Invest Detroit and the Detroit Development Fund.

As an author, Todd wrote three books about mental wellness: "Emotions of the Mind: Breaking the Cycle," "Self Care for Entrepreneurs: Nurture Yourself and Your Legacy," and "Healthy Boundaries: how to say no without feeling guilty and regain control of your life and relationships."

Local talent shaped the space. Infuz Architects from Detroit led construction. Millis & Associates crafted a custom bar, while Colour By Numbr Designs added artistic touches.