Detroit Shoppers Drive Miles to Find Cheaper Food as City Stores Cost More

Each year, Detroit families spend up to $500 million at stores outside the city. The math makes sense - local shops charge more than suburban chains. Since 2020, food costs in Metro Detroit shot up 25%, forcing many to drive far for better prices.

"It seems like prices are going up higher and higher," said William Coleman, a retired Detroit welder on fixed income, according to Outlier Media. "In this economy, you'll get broke."

The price gap between city markets and suburban stores tells the story. A gallon of milk costs $4.42 at most Detroit stores. Drive to suburban Kroger? Just $2.99. One bright spot: Save A Lot on Gratiot sells it for $2.69.

Major chains like Walmart and Kroger stay away from Detroit - what critics call "retail redlining." Yet these stores still profit from city shoppers who make the trek. Walmart even ran buses from senior homes to their suburban locations.

Research by the Detroit Food Map Initiative tracked costs at stores across the city. They found tight competition, with the best deals spread among different shops. Save A Lot proved cheapest when adding up all items.

The stores looked better than many expected. Survey participant Pamela Taylor put it this way: "When you hear people talk about stores in the city, they say they're dirty. The store I went to was well stocked, it was clean, it was crowded. They had more cashiers in that store than Kroger does."

Multiple factors push prices up. Bird flu made eggs pricier, while fewer cattle meant costlier milk. Recent cuts to SNAP benefits hit hard - these programs help 37% of Detroit homes put food on the table.

More price jumps loom ahead. New taxes on imports will boost costs for fruit, fish, nuts and coffee. Many families are already struggling as prices rise faster than wages can keep up.

Vincent Finazzo sees hidden value in shopping close to home. His store, Riverwards Produce, opens on Kercheval Avenue in 2026. "Sure, you might be able to save 50 or 75 cents here and there, but that means subtracting an hour commute or fuel prices or just stress."