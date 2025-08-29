Detroit City FC Reveals $192M Stadium Project in Corktown Including Housing

A new $192 million sports complex will rise in Detroit's Corktown district. The project features a 15,000-seat stadium, parking structure, and 76 homes at the former Southwest Hospital location. Unlike other pro sports venues in Michigan, this privately funded project will add to city tax rolls.

"We would be the only pro team in the city, and really in the state, that pays property taxes," said Detroit City FC Founder and Co-Owner Sean Mann, according to Bridge Detroit. "For us, it's key that this is a privately-owned project that actually contributes to the tax rolls of the city."

The development splits into two main parts: the $150 million AlumniFi Field and a $42 million parking structure. Each year, the stadium will host 30 to 35 events, mixing soccer matches with music shows.

Work starts in 2026, with doors set to open in spring 2027. While seeking $1 million in tax relief, the club hasn't shared all money details yet.

A local group will shape community perks tied to tax breaks. Their focus spans several areas: North Corktown, Hubbard Richard, Mexicantown, plus sections of Candsey Condon and Central Southwest. These spots house 5,200 people, with families typically earning $42,089 yearly.

Not everyone welcomes the news. North Corktown local Bill Cheek voiced his fears: "Here we go again with another obnoxious nuisance riding down the value of our neighborhood." He worries about cars flooding residential streets.

As part of the United Soccer League, Detroit City FC runs both men's and women's teams. Their youth programs reach 4,000 kids. Mann points to similar stadium builds in Louisville, Sacramento, and Tampa Bay as signs of soccer's growth.

The plan aims to boost business on 20th Street while linking to Mexicantown near Michigan Central. It also honors the site's past - Southwest Detroit Hospital broke barriers as one of the first places where Black doctors could practice.