Art on the Bay Returns: Celebrate Summer’s End With Art, Music, and Community Fun

The shores of Anchor Bay will burst with creativity as the 17th annual Art on the Bay show returns to New Baltimore, Michigan. Mark your calendars for August 30 and 31, 2025, when talented makers and artists fill Walter and Mary Burke Park.

From morning till dusk, visitors can wander through displays of handcrafted treasures. Skilled hands shape metal, wood, and glass into striking pieces. Artists offer their best work, from shimmering jewelry to bold paintings, unique pottery to eye-catching photos.

"Art on the Bay brings the perfect end to summer," event organizers said in a news release. "Shop till you drop. Find that perfect gift. Kick back and enjoy beer, wine and music in a wonderful park."

Watch art masters at work throughout the weekend. Ted Simpson, a certified Bob Ross Instructor, will paint dreamy landscapes on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The skilled team from Armada Glass Company will melt and shape molten glass both days, turning raw materials into stunning works.

Young artists can unleash their imagination at the children's tent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. As the afternoon unfolds, SQ3's acoustic melodies fill the air with familiar rock tunes from 1 to 4 p.m.

This Labor Day tradition draws thousands to New Baltimore's waterfront streets. Between browsing art, guests can grab tasty bites from food trucks or sip local beer and wine in the park.

The show's grant program puts art dollars back into the community. Past funds have supported new signs around town and brought music to a local jazz group.

Expert judges will pick standout displays for special recognition. The festival brings fresh energy to downtown shops while putting a spotlight on creative talent.