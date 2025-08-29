Allen Park Puts Up Mural of Former Lions Fullback Cory Schlesinger on Local Business

Detroit Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger against the Miami Dolphins in a Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 23, 2006 in Detroit. The Dolphins won 27 – 10. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A striking mural of Detroit Lions legend Cory Schlesinger now graces Alexander's Dry Cleaners at 5741 Allen Road. The artwork marks a bold step in Allen Park's push to bring art to its streets.

On Tuesday, the Downtown Development Authority unveiled the piece. Flint-based artist Kevin Burdick crafted this tribute to Schlesinger, whose path led from 12 seasons with the Lions to teaching at Allen Park High.

"Being here for 12 years, it's been a very exciting run," Schlesinger said according to FOX 2 Detroit. "I wish we would have won more like we are doing right now, but to have this up here because I work in the community, I played football in Allen Park also - that really kind of solidifies why they put the picture up there, because Allen Park is a great blue-collar, great community here."

The wall art shows Schlesinger in his Lions uniform from his NFL stint spanning 1995 to 2006. These days, he shapes young minds as a career and technical education teacher at the local high school.

Burdick, 40, will add final strokes to the mural by Tuesday. His work kicks off an ambitious Paint the Park project that will bring eight murals to life. The Allen Park Downtown Development Authority backs this effort, with support from The Mural People.

As paint dries on the walls, the Lions gear up for battle. Fresh off their last preseason clash with Houston on August 23, they'll face the Packers when games count on September 7.