Allen Park Puts Up Mural of Former Lions Fullback Cory Schlesinger on Local Business
A striking mural of Detroit Lions legend Cory Schlesinger now graces Alexander’s Dry Cleaners at 5741 Allen Road. The artwork marks a bold step in Allen Park’s push to bring…
A striking mural of Detroit Lions legend Cory Schlesinger now graces Alexander's Dry Cleaners at 5741 Allen Road. The artwork marks a bold step in Allen Park's push to bring art to its streets.
On Tuesday, the Downtown Development Authority unveiled the piece. Flint-based artist Kevin Burdick crafted this tribute to Schlesinger, whose path led from 12 seasons with the Lions to teaching at Allen Park High.
"Being here for 12 years, it's been a very exciting run," Schlesinger said according to FOX 2 Detroit. "I wish we would have won more like we are doing right now, but to have this up here because I work in the community, I played football in Allen Park also - that really kind of solidifies why they put the picture up there, because Allen Park is a great blue-collar, great community here."
The wall art shows Schlesinger in his Lions uniform from his NFL stint spanning 1995 to 2006. These days, he shapes young minds as a career and technical education teacher at the local high school.
Burdick, 40, will add final strokes to the mural by Tuesday. His work kicks off an ambitious Paint the Park project that will bring eight murals to life. The Allen Park Downtown Development Authority backs this effort, with support from The Mural People.
As paint dries on the walls, the Lions gear up for battle. Fresh off their last preseason clash with Houston on August 23, they'll face the Packers when games count on September 7.
Each of the eight murals will tell a piece of Allen Park's story. The Made in Michigan Festival, set for September 12-13, will give folks a chance to see all the art. Workers will put up the last seven murals in a flurry of activity from September 1 to 13.