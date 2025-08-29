2026 App Detroit Open Expected To Boost Business and Sports Tourism in Metro Detroit

A major pickleball tournament will take over the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi during late August 2026. The five-day event promises to bring top athletes from across the nation to Michigan.

"We have strategically targeted pickleball as a premier event opportunity for the Detroit market," said Marty Dobek, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission. "The 2026 APP Detroit Open is the perfect opportunity to bring this fast-growing sport to our region, help grow our sports tourism calendar, and create positive economic impact for Metro Detroit."

Players will compete in both pro and amateur brackets across age groups. Since 2019, the APP has run as the sole professional and amateur tour with USA Pickleball's official support.

APP Founder Ken Herrmann talked about the tour's future plans: "Our event portfolio has expanded far beyond just APP Tour events, and we truly have something for everyone. Our tournament standards continue to be second-to-none, catered towards all players regardless of age, skill, or status."

Oakland County's top official sees the sport's local impact firsthand. "Our courts are multiplying, our leagues are filling up, and people of all ages have a serious case of pickleball fever," said County Executive David Coulter. "So, we welcome the 2026 Association of Pickleball Players Detroit Open to the Suburban Showplace in Novi with open arms."

The fast-paced game blends three sports into one. Players swing solid paddles at a special ball on compact courts, making quick moves in tight spaces.