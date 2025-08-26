Beyoncé’s Cécred Rolls Out Five-Product Hair Line for Protective Styles This August

A new Protection Collection from Cécred on August 25. The five-item line caters to those who wear protective hairstyles and extensions. Since its February 2024 launch, the brand continues to add fresh items to its lineup.

The new products range from $28 to $48. A $38 Detoxifying Shampoo, $38 Scalp Refreshing Spray, special $48 Oil Ritual, $28 Detangling Spray, and a rich Hair & Scalp Balm that costs $36 make up the set. Each item contains special PhytoFerment technology that boosts nutrient uptake and maintains scalp health.

"This collection is very personal for my daughter because she's lived these challenges her whole life," said Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom and Cécred's vice chairwoman, in a statement to Forbes. "She's worn wigs, weaves, braids, and extensions in different ways throughout her career. And like so many of us, she had to experiment, mixing up her own remedies because the right products didn't serve."

This new line tackles hair care issues that pop up with protective styles. Knowles shared her insights: "Touring with Beyoncé, even back in the Destiny's Child days, working in my salon, and now in our Cécred salon, I see so much damage related to the take-down of protective styles."

"It was frustrating for us to see how the end look of the protective style was always prioritized over how to take care of it. There was nothing on the market that I could give to my daughter or recommend to my clients. Nothing had the performance we needed," Knowles shared of what motivated her to formulate one with proprietary PhytoFerment technology.

Robyn Watkins, who leads product development as Senior VP, picked the key ingredients. She told Forbes: "Our latest technology innovation is inspired by herbalism's rich history and science pertaining to plants and their medicinal properties. PhytoFerment is a nod to herbalists, the original pharmacists in many African American and Native communities dating back hundreds of years ago."

A fresh scent called Nocturne Spice wraps each product in notes of pink pepper and vanilla, with hints of cardamom, tonka bean, and oud. The striking Lapis blue bottles draw from old art where Lapis Lazuli marked hair details.

The brand's quick rise shows in its statistics. In just a year, they've filed for 16 patents on their tools and methods and earned 52 awards so far.

As Tina Knowles expressed in her chat with Forbes, "This collection is about chasing down this white space we've known existed for so long, and finally giving people the advanced care and confidence we all deserve."