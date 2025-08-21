Win tickets to the Sweetest Day Comedy Jam at The Fox Theatre October 18th!

ContestsEvents
Sweetest Day Comedy Jam starring comedians D.L. Hughley, Arnez J., Donnell Rawlings, Kelly Kellz, JJ Williamson and Blaq Ron is set to perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. and KISS-FM has your FREE tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets click here!

Register below for your chance to win tickets from KISS-FM!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Thursday August 21, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday October 13, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Tuesday October 14, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM

