Hip-Hop Icons Revolutionize Streetwear: From Wu Wear to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack

Top Hip-Hop artists have been instrumental in revolutionizing urban fashion by blending high fashion with streetwear and luxury. Wu-Tang Clan, with their 1995 Wu Wear, are some of the earliest pioneers, establishing and promoting artist-driven street brands. Their immense contribution to urban fashion has achieved significant sales. Not to mention playing a pivotal role in cultural influence.

“A lot of artists had brands back in the day. This wasn't just printed shirts and sweatsuits,” Lil Yachty told Ghetto Runways. “This was denim, hats, leathers, suedes, patent leather, this was real clothing.”

P. Diddy's Sean John is another artist-driven street wear brand that has greatly helped Hip-Hop icons transition from music to the world of fashion entrepreneurship. Established in 1998, Sean John boasts mainstream, prestigious velour tracksuits and cologne. At its peak, the brand reached a staggering $525 million.

Many of these high-end streetwear brands reflect diverse styles that maintain relevance to hip-hop fashion while appealing to youngsters and skateboarding communities. A prime example is Lil Wayne's Truckfit, which targeted streetwear and skate markets after its launch in 2012.

Cactus Jack by Travis Scott was launched in 2017 and has risen to become an influential urban fashion brand. The iconic sweetwear has achieved that milestone by collaborating with famous brands such as Jordan, Nike, and Audemars Piguet. Similar urban fashion like Drake's October's Very Own, Young Thug's SP5DER, and Tyler, the Creator's Golf-Wang have also played an integral role in shaping hip-hop fashion.

Other notable artist-driven streetwear includes:

Glo Gang by Chief Keef, launched in 2014

ASAP Rocky's AWGE,

Eminem's Shady Ltd, introduced in 2003,

Pusha T and Malice's Play Cloths launched in 2008,

Yeezy by Kanye West, launched in 2015

Nelly's Vokal, founded in 1997 but rebranded to Apple Bottoms in 2003.