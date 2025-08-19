Troy Gives Green Light to 40-Acre Mixed-Use Project at Old Kmart Site

CHICAGO – JUNE 4: A sign for Big Kmart store is seen June 4, 2004 in Chicago, Illinios. Kmart has said it will sell up to 24 stores to Home Depot for a maximum price of $365 million in cash. The exact store number and locations will be decided within the next 60 days. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

City officials approved plans to transform the vacant Kmart site into Somerset West, a sprawling development on Big Beaver Road. The project will mix homes with shops and bring a University of Michigan Health facility by 2027.

The site at 3100 W. Big Beaver Road will feature a mid-sized hotel, retail spots, and workspaces. This fits into Troy's push for areas where people can walk to shops and restaurants.

"It's a wonderful place to live, embracing community, culture, and activity," said Larry Grodsky, associate broker with Real Estate One, according to Detroit Free Press.

Troy won praise from the Michigan Association of Planning for making Big Beaver Road better for walking. Since 2011, about 40 new building plans have gotten approval in this area.

New homes keep popping up across the city. Workers are turning the old Lindsey Center offices into 144 living spaces. Forum Flats just finished adding 200 homes near Kirts Boulevard.

At the Village of Troy site, builders are putting final touches on a mix of townhomes and single-family houses. The spot sits just west of Rochester Road.

Two new spots will serve drinks, including the Hyatt Place Hotel and Vin 809, which pairs a hotel with dining. They'll share a five-floor parking deck.

As Oakland County's biggest city, Troy spans over 33 miles with parks dotting the map. Green spaces range from tiny pocket parks to big community spots, taking up 400 acres total.

The city keeps adding fun spots to play, such as a pavilion, ice skating, and courts for pickleball. A cricket field is coming soon, and kids will get a special playground that is accessible for everyone, says Dylan Clark from the City Manager's Office.