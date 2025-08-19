Oakland County Lines up Over 100 Events Through Year’s End: Arts, Music and Community Get-Togethers Pack Fall Calendar

From August through December 2025, Oakland County will host a packed schedule of more than 100 public gatherings. The mix spans from street fairs to music shows, with plenty of seasonal fun in between.

Starting the season, knights and jesters take over Holly's 12600 Dixie Highway. The Michigan Renaissance Festival runs each weekend through September 28. Watch sword fights and catch special themes no matter the weater.

Lake Orion bursts to life August 21-24 with its Dragon on the Lake Festival. Artists fill streets with chalk works while boats race across the water. Don't miss the lighted boat show at 8:30 p.m. August 22. Teams hit the water for dragon boat races early August 24.

Royal Oak welcomes Armenian arts, beats, and eats on August 23rd. Just days later, Rochester Municipal Park's Art & Apples Festival brings fresh creative works to town September 5-7.

Fresh food markets stay busy all season long. Highland's market runs Saturdays until October wraps up. Holly keeps its Sunday market through fall. Pontiac hosts Eastern Market pop-ups each Monday until September starts.

As leaves turn, Holly Days kicks off September's fun, with Troy Family Daze close behind. Mid-month, art takes over Birmingham's streets for a weekend show featuring skilled makers from near and far.

Spooky season fills October with tricks and treats. Highland stays haunted all month. Oxford's scarecrows pop up October 5, witches take over Ortonville October 11, and Holly casts its spells October 24.

Winter brings its own magic. Trees sparkle through December in Highland. Downtown lights up December 1 for the Kris Kringle Market. Lyon Township caps the year with a grand light show December 13.