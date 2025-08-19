Lawyer Ameera Hashwi Makes History as First Hijabi to Win Miss Wayne County

The senior southeast Asian woman with hijab standing on the blue background

In a groundbreaking win, Ameera Hashwi claimed the Miss Wayne County title in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. She stands as the first contestant wearing a hijab to win the crown.

"Hello, my name is Ameera. My service initiative is Step Up and Serve, and I am your new Miss Wayne County," wrote Hashwi in an Instagram post.

At 25, she runs Step Up and Serve, which mixes fitness with giving back. The win puts her in line for the Miss Michigan contest. Her fresh take on community work caught the judges' eyes.

Since early 2025, she's worked at Seward Henderson PLLC. Prior to this, she gained experience at NORMA Group and The Cochran Firm in Detroit. She started out working for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as an intern.

Wayne State gave her both law and economics degrees. When she's not working, books and time with her family fill her days.

Miss Greater Kalamazoo 2025, Lauren Mroczek, posted on Instagram: "Ameera, you are a groundbreaker and change maker!! Even though I just met you this weekend, I know you have a heart full of love for Wayne County, and you will be such a bright light! Your smile and heart are contagious!"

Social media lit up after her win. While some posted harsh words about her hijab, many praised this turning point in pageant contests.