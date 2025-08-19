Hamtramck Council Set to Decide Fate of Yemen Mural as Building Project Threatens Site

The city council vote next week could determine the fate of a striking Yemeni mural, currently caught between preservation efforts and new construction plans on Jos. Campau Avenue.

The wall art, brought to life by Chilean artist Dasic Fernández in 2013, stands in the crosshairs of development. Its distinctive dragon blood trees and geometric patterns grace Sheeba restaurant's wall, but nearby construction might soon block it from view.

"Every culture needs its source of pride. Every culture has things they want to point to and say, 'That represents me. I feel that reflects me,'" said Christopher Schneider, director of Hatch Art, according to The Detroit News.

Mayor Amer Ghalib struck a practical tone about the $20,000 artwork's future. "We cannot stop the owner from building his lot next to it, which would cover it, but we tabled the resolution until the next meeting, in hope that some further discussion takes place," he stated.

The mural's survival has previously been in doubt. A promising 2020 plan turned the adjacent lot into parkland through a 20-year lease deal. Those hopes crumbled when park development stalled last year.

Former OneHamtramck leader Bill Meyer outlined several paths forward. His suggestions range from reviving the lease agreement to seeking historical landmark status. The clock ticks as council members weigh their options.

Building owner Mohammed Alsomiri wants to keep the artwork as it is right now, but hasn't shared specific plans. Meanwhile, the lot's owner stays silent on mounting questions.

The mural stands as a symbol of inclusion for Hamtramck's Yemeni residents. "We felt that some ethnic groups in the city were being left out of the government, out of the downtown area, out of business, out of everything," Meyer explained.

Should preservation fail, Meyer suggests capturing the mural in photos and displaying banners citywide. The mayor points out a stark reality: a new mural today would cost five times more than the original $15,000 investment.