Gregorian Chant Camp Helps Youth Connect Music and Faith

Forty-plus young singers wrapped up their training in sacred music at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Ann Arbor. The five-day Canticle Chant Camp taught kids aged 8 to 18 the art of Gregorian chant and time-tested Catholic songs.

Students mastered vital skills in sacred performance. They learned proper stance, breathing methods, and group singing techniques. The young voices tackled classic Mass pieces like the "Kyrie" and "Sanctus," and stirring hymns like "All Glory, Laud, and Honor."

"The glories of Gregorian chant . . . uniquely fosters a sense of peace and joy that connects the whole person to God," said Mary Ann Wilson, the camp's instructor, to Catholic News Agency.

Wilson brings three decades of teaching skill to the program. After studying opera and chant across Europe, she started Canticle.org. Since 2010, her chant camps have spread to churches and schools nationwide.

"It's important to pass down this tradition," Wilson said. "Beautiful sculpture, paintings, architecture, and stained-glass windows can last hundreds of years: All of them help us to pray. But music, once it is performed, is gone. It's an offering to the Lord in real time. And if we don't hand it down with every generation, we lose it."

This camp marks the start of new musical plans at St. Thomas. Music director Jeanne Marie Gerig aims to teach both local students and home-schoolers from surrounding areas.

"They will learn different settings of the Mass because every season should sound different. Easter should sound different, Christmas should sound different, and not just look different," Gerig said. "They will learn to read music, sing it, and sing in Mass."

Two youth choirs will start this fall. Hannah Bingham will direct the Laudate Youth Choir, split into three age groups from 8 through adult years. U-M music student Lucia Skrobola takes charge of Puer Cordis Jesu, which centers on Latin hymns and chant.

"It's open to any youth in the area who want to use their voice to glorify God," Bingham said. "We want to expose them to Masses at different parishes. We hope for a unifying and uplifting experience, not only spiritually but also building friendships and community."