Dougherty Mission House Museum Offers Daily Tours Through Historic 1842 Building

Old Mission point lighthouse in Old mission pennisula, Traverse City, Michigan on a nice blue sky background. Mission Point Lighthouse, built 1870, Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan.

Step back in time at the Dougherty Mission House Museum, open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This historic site sits on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, Michigan. Adults and children over 12 pay $5 to enter.

Rev. Peter Dougherty built this structure in 1842, working side by side with Chief Agosa and local tribes. The building's rich past gave birth to the name Old Mission Peninsula. Short tours wind through rooms filled with stories from the past.

Spread across 15 acres, the museum offers visitors more than just the main building. Winding paths lead past old outbuildings and into a historic garden. Here grew the first seeds of what would become a mighty fruit-growing region. Rare American chestnut trees still tower over the grounds.

This site marks the birthplace of Michigan's fruit industry. Years after its time as a mission, weary travelers found rest here when the building served as an inn.