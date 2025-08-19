Detroit Opens $500M Justice Complex With Focus on Rehabilitation

A new $500 million Criminal Justice Complex has been open in Detroit for nearly one year. The complex brings courts, jail space, and offices into a single million-square-foot site. Its opening marked the first big change to county justice buildings in decades.

"The future of corrections in Wayne County is rooted in transformation, not just containment," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. "This facility isn't just a building, it's a commitment to dignity, safety and accountability."

Four linked structures make up the site: a court building with 28 rooms for trials, two holding centers - one for adults and one for youth - plus office areas. A central entry point controls all access.

The adult wing holds 1,600 people, well below its full capacity of 2,280 beds. Each section offers study spaces, workout areas, and places for learning and worship.

Those in custody use tablets to read, play music, check legal files, and talk with family. A full floor handles physical and mental health needs, with special units holding 188 beds for mental care cases.

Young offenders stay in their own wing, far from adult areas but sharing basic systems. They have books, art rooms, and sports courts. Local organizations run programs to help kids find better paths when they return to the community.

Jeff Goodale from HOK, the design firm, points out how the parts work as one. “The buildings are separated, but they're physically joined. They share things like the loading dock, mail delivery, electronic security and the central utility plant," he said.

Workers mixed factory parts with on-site building methods. Half the adult cells came pre-made, while bigger rooms were built in place. This kept the project quick and safe.

Glass walls flood many areas with natural light. Medical teams work right where people live, making care quick and easy. Smart design helps keep staff happy and on the job longer.