Detroit Opens $1 Million Memorial Park Honoring Civil Rights Pioneer Dr. Ossian Sweet

At the corner of Charlevoix and Garland streets, a new $1 million park now marks where Dr. Ossian Sweet stood up to racism in 1925. The site opened August 13, 2025, next to the doctor's former home, where he and his family faced down an angry mob.

Eleven trees stand tall in the park grounds. Two elms guard the entrance, one for Dr. Sweet and one for his wife, Gladys. A mighty oak rises at the center, planted for their daughter Iva. Purple lavender blooms fill wooden boxes between the paths.

"The history isn't something we're proud of, but the way we remember where we've come from and where we are now is really important," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at the opening ceremony, according to Bridge Detroit.

On that September night in 1925, violence erupted as 400 white protesters swarmed the streets. They hurled rocks at the Sweet home. Shots rang out from inside. One white man died, and another got hurt. Police arrested Dr. Sweet and his brother.

The trial made history in 1926. The jury found Sweet and the others not guilty - a rare win for Black Americans seeking fair treatment in court.

Daniel Baxter now owns the house his family bought from Sweet in 1958. At the park opening, he spoke of Sweet's impact: "We have the opportunity to be enriched by the history and the legacy and resilience of Dr. Ossian Sweet."

The city plans to restore four empty houses nearby to match their 1925 look. American Rescue Plan Act money funded the park. In 2018, the National Park Service gave $500,000 to fix up the Sweet house, which was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1985.