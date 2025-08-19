Detroit Kicks off First Food Waste Composting Program To Help Local Farms

Compost box outdoors full with garden browns and greens and food wastes, woman throwing away wastes, close up view, sustainable life concept

Detroit starts its first food waste pilot program next month. The August 21 launch aims to process 80,000 pounds of scraps yearly. A $100,000 grant from Carhartt backs the first-year operations.

"The pilot is an exciting step forward in how Detroit manages food waste and invests in our communities," said Patrice Brown, the city's deputy director of urban agriculture, in a statement. "By turning scraps into nutrient-rich soil, we're not only reducing what ends up in landfills — we're creating a circular system that supports local farms, healthier neighborhoods, and sustainable food production."

The first 200 participants get free five-gallon containers. Accepted materials include fruit bits, veggie scraps, small bones, shells from eggs, coffee grounds, and paper items.

Drop-offs happen at the Detroit People's Food Co-op on Woodward Avenue. The site hopes to process 220 pounds daily. This method shrinks waste by three-quarters while cutting harmful gas from dumps.

Staff will track success through monthly data on participation rates and collection amounts. Updates go straight to Public Works' waste team.

Renee V. Wallace, CEO of Doers Edge LLC, a program partner, spoke about teaching goals. "This pilot will engage and equip community members on the practice, importance, and value of composting and help to create a culture of resourcefulness and resilience," Wallace said.

This effort helps Michigan's statewide green targets. State leaders want to slash food waste in dumps by 50% within five years. Plans include more compost drop spots and future home pickup service.

Shakara Tyler Saba, who leads the Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network, stressed local benefits. "Community-centered composting is key to food sovereignty, urban equity, and sustainability in Detroit," Saba said. "By building a closed-loop food economy, we recycle economic, cultural, and ecological capital back into our communities."