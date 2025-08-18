ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sean Kingston Found Guilty of Fraud, Sentenced to Three and a Half Years

It looks like Sean Kingston won’t be partying like it’s 2007 anymore. “The Beautiful Girls” singer, who gave us one of the most infectious earworms of the late 2000s, has…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Recording artist Sean Kingston performs onstage during the 2015 Hollywood Christmas Parade
Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images

It looks like Sean Kingston won’t be partying like it’s 2007 anymore. “The Beautiful Girls” singer, who gave us one of the most infectious earworms of the late 2000s, has officially been found guilty of fraud. And let’s just say, the headlines are a whole lot less catchy than his songs.  

Sean Kingston Found Guilty  

According to the BBC, Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, has been sentenced to serve three and a half years in federal prison. The rapper-singer, alongside his mother, was convicted earlier this year in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme where they used his celebrity status to amass luxury items, including expensive watches, a 232-inch LED TV, furniture, and a Cadillac Escalade. The mother and son duo messaged the victims on social media, asking for their products, and then invited them to several South Florida homes.   

Prosecutors said Kingston and his mother would send fake wire receipts to the victims for payment. His mother, Janice Turner, received a five-year sentence. Kingston was arrested in 2024 in California, where he was set to perform. The authorities conducted a raid in his home near Fort Lauderdale, where his mother was taken into custody.   

Kingston’s Lawyer: “I Know He’s Very Sorry for What He’s Done”  

Kingston’s lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, believed that her client is “very sorry for what he’s done.” She argued that even though Kingston is already an adult, he still acts like a child, and that his crimes are a result of his injuries from his 2011 jet ski accident, and that he didn’t have any role models growing up since his mother was incarcerated at the time he became famous, according to NBC News.  

Bozanic also confirmed that most of the victims have already been paid back.  

Kingston addressed the court, saying: “I’ve learned from my actions.”  

However, the prosecutors were adamant and suggested he be sentenced to 60 months or 5 years in prison. Marc Anton, a Justice Department lawyer, argued, “He is a thief through and through,” and that his accident had anything to do with his theft. 

sean kingston
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
Sabrina Carpenter attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 //Ricky Martin attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.// Busta Rhymes attends the Post Reception for Busta Rhymes' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at W Hollywood on August 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
MusicSabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and Busta Rhymes to Shine at the 2025 MTV VMAsKayla Morgan
Wiz Khalifa performs during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 19Bianca Barratt
Victoria Monét at the 66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
MusicStill Roaring: Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ A Breakthrough That Keeps Breaking ThroughKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect