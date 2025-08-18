Detroit Teens Bring Nature’s Music to Belle Isle

On Belle Isle, Detroit teens crafted a massive wooden sound amplifier that boosts nature's whispers into clear voices. The project, part of Atlantic Impact's summer skills program, turned students into builders.

The megaphone project marked their first venture into woodworking. "It was my first time doing carpentry. I really didn't know anything, so it was really nice being a part of a big project like that," said student Ashley Sigala.

Students mastered basic tools while tackling complex geometry. Tyler Paige struggled with some technical aspects. "My least favorite part was trying to find the angles of the megaphone," Paige said.

Matthew Clayton, Senior Director of Programs at Atlantic Impact, watched the learning unfold. "Seeing some of the triumphs that they had, the successes, them kind of going back and forth, making mistakes, correcting those mistakes. It was just kind of a good thing to kinda watch that process from start to finish," Clayton said.

The wooden structure now catches and magnifies sounds from chirping birds to splashing water. Visitors stop to listen as nature's soundtrack fills their ears with enhanced clarity.

The work sparked pride in its creators. "I feel really good about it cause it's like being a part of something so nice and like in a beautiful environment, it just gives me a good feeling," said Paige.