Win tickets to the Detroit Football Classic at Ford Field August 29th & 30th!

The Detroit Football Classic is coming to Ford Field, and 105.9 KISS-FM has your FREE tickets to the game!
Kentucky State takes on Central State at Ford Field and you can be there checking out all the action!
The original Detroit Football Classic was held from 2003 to 2007. A great event for the family, an opportunity to connect with alumni from other HBCUs and experience downtown Detroit! The Detroit Football Classic Weekend (DFC) features a football game between two Historical Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Tailgating, outdoor Fan Experience and After Party, drawing fans from across the country!
Tailgating & Fan Experience – August 29-30, 2025
1468 Randolph Street, Detroit (Paradise Valley/Harmony Park)
Location: 5–6-minute walk to Detroit Football Classic game!
Fan Experience (Friday) 2pm -10pm – Free Admission
Video Game truck, Kids play zone, music,
family friendly games, vendors, food trucks and “The Classic Dance Tent” for hustles and
ballroom dancing! Bring your fans! Free Admission.
Tailgating / Vendors (Food/Retail): Fri-Sat
DFC Tailgating Space and Vendors (Food/Retail): On-Sale June 2025
Details are coming soon to purchase your space at the Tailgating Party during the
Detroit Football Classic Weekend!
Register to win FREE tickets below!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday August 15, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday August 27, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Thursday August 28, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM