Rod Stewart Rocks Rain-Soaked Michigan Crowd With Nostalgic Farewell Tour Performance

Through thunder and rain at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Rod Stewart put on a show for the ages. The British rock star sang for nearly two hours as 15,000 fans watched in Clarkston, Michigan, on Tuesday night during his "One Last Time" tour.

The 80-year-old music star sang his heart out while storms raged. His white stage shimmered like an old movie set as he performed "Infatuation," "Tonight I'm Yours," and "The First Cut is the Deepest," as reported by MLive.

"If you have to go home, I forgive you," Stewart called out to wet fans on the lawn, according to The Detroit Free Press. Yet most stuck it out through the downpour.

A dozen musicians backed Stewart on stage, as well as three singers, two violin players, a harpist, and more. The star switched his clothes four times, starting in spots with a wild leopard-print suit.

Music friends lost got special tributes. "Forever Young" went out to Ozzy Osbourne. Tina Turner got "It Takes Two." A take on "I'd Rather Go Blind" marked Christine McVie's passing.

Stewart first played Detroit 57 years back at the Grande Ballroom. Since then, he's rocked spots big and small all the way from tiny clubs up to Tiger Stadium. Pine Knob became his main stage in the 1980s.

He pulled out rare live tracks like "The Motown Song." Fans went wild for "Maggie May," "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy," and "Stay With Me." Each song got tweaks to match his voice now.

The night started with Cheap Trick rushing through a 45-minute set. They played early to beat the storms, hitting "Dream Police" and "I Want You to Want Me."